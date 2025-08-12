SEC oversees terms for granting supplementary support to families

SHARJAH, 12th August 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, presided over the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday at the Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

During its meeting, the Council addressed several topics concerning the regulation and oversight of government departments and agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

They reviewed important development plans aimed at improving service quality, which are expected to have a positive impact on the quality of life for both citizens and residents in the emirate.

The Council praised the initiatives put forth by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which are designed to enhance the quality of life for citizens and ensure they enjoy a respectable standard of living. His Highness has also approved the provision of additional aid for eligible families in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council has made a decision to regulate the powers and conditions for providing supplementary assistance to eligible families. Consequently, the Department of Social Services will be responsible for granting this support to families whose total monthly income from all sources is below AED17,500. This aid is aimed at enhancing their social welfare.​

The Council has made a decision to elevate Mira Khalifa Abdullah Al Suwaidi, currently serving as the Director of the Computer Department at the Sharjah Consultative Council, to the position of Department Director under the Sharjah Government Special Jobs System. Additionally, she has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary of the Sharjah Consultative Council.

The Council has approved the organisational structure of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, aimed at strengthening the Foundation’s capacity to fulfill its responsibilities within its mandate. This decision is part of a broader initiative to enhance organisational frameworks across various government departments and agencies. Additionally, the Council instructed its General Secretariat to wrap up its legislative session.

The Council reviewed the report detailing the accomplishments of the Medical Committee for Home Nursing Services in the Emirate of Sharjah. This report highlighted key statistics regarding the cases presented to the committee, which amounted to 219 new cases recorded from the start of the year up until last June. These cases spanned various cities and regions within the emirate, with a total financial impact exceeding AED20 million.

The report outlined the objectives of the committee, which focused on delivering comprehensive medical care to families while facilitating the integration of patients within their homes.

It also approved medical reports and assessed the impact of the services offered. Additionally, the report highlighted the findings of a customer satisfaction survey, which revealed an impressive 89.4% satisfaction rate regarding the services provided by the Home Nursing Medical Committee.