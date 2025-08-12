WHO warns of catastrophic health crisis in Gaza as hospitals struggle, supplies run out

GENEVA, 12th August 2025 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the overall health situation in the Gaza Strip as still catastrophic.

Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in WHO's office for the West Bank and Gaza, said in a press briefing (via video) to journalists in Geneva today that only 50% of hospitals and 38% of primary healthcare centres are partially functioning, while the Gaza Strip is facing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, with 52% of medicines and 68% of medical supplies have run out.

He explained that hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties arriving from food distribution areas, noting that the number of deaths among people trying to obtain food supplies has risen to 1,655, with more than 11,800 injuries since 27th May 2025.

Dr. Peeperkorn stressed that hunger and malnutrition are devastating Gaza, stating that as of 5th August, 148 people had died due to malnutrition, including 98 adults, 49 children, and 39 children under the age of five.

On the matter of supplies, he said that since last June, WHO has managed to deliver only one truckload of medical supplies, pointing out that entry restrictions have prevented the arrival of many essential items such as assistive devices, intensive care beds, freezers, cold-chain medicines, and anaesthesia equipment.