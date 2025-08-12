Al Jalila Foundation supports 60 organ transplant patients

DUBAI, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, has contributed to saving the lives of 60 patients by supporting organ transplant surgeries as part of the first and second editions of the ‘Your Donation Saves Lives’ campaign.

The announcement coincides with World Organ Donation Day, observed annually on 13th August, and reflects the Foundation’s long-term commitment to supporting patients with organ failure and fostering a culture of organ donation as a humanitarian value.

Since its launch in April 2021, the campaign has supported 60 transplant procedures, including 53 kidney transplants and 7 liver transplants. Among these are 24 children with kidney failure and 5 children with liver failure. As part of this programme, the Foundation continues to support more than 65 patients with life-saving transplants, who are unable to access or afford specialised care.

These efforts are aligned with the goals of HAYAT, the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation and are carried out in partnership with Dubai Health’s integrated academic health system.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, announced that the 'Your Donation Saves Lives’ campaign has now evolved into a permanent initiative under the Foundation’s A’awen programme, which provides financial assistance to patients in need of critical medical treatment across the UAE, a step that aligns with Dubai Health’s commitment, “Patient First”.

“On World Organ Donation Day, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting patients with organ failure and extend our heartfelt thanks to the generous donors, individuals and institutions alike, who contributed to both the first and second editions of the Your Donation Saves Lives campaign. Their support represents a powerful model of human solidarity, with the first edition alone helping to fund nearly 30% of all organ transplants performed in Dubai,” said Dr. Al Zarooni.

Dr. Ashraf Al Hinnawi, Consultant Transplant Surgeon at Dubai Health, explained that the medical team works collaboratively to thoroughly evaluate both the donor and the recipient before transplantation, ensuring the highest possible long-term success rates.

“We conduct comprehensive assessments of kidney function and immune compatibility between the donor and recipient, along with detailed medical and surgical evaluations that include lab tests and imaging studies to ensure the success of the transplant. We also follow up with patients regularly after the procedure to ensure adherence to the treatment plan and to closely monitor kidney function.”

Regarding living donors, Dr. Al Hinnawi noted that they undergo meticulous evaluations, including assessment of the kidneys, functional testing, and screening for any infectious or cancerous conditions, in addition to psychological and social assessments.

He added that all cases are reviewed by a multidisciplinary medical committee to determine donor eligibility, ensuring the highest levels of safety for both donor and recipient.