Foreign actors to undergo training in Russian theatre practices in Moscow

MOSCOW, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Young drama theatre actors from BRICS+ countries will participate in the InteRussia fellowship programme in theatre arts in Moscow, organised by the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund with the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) and TV BRICS International Media Network, with financial support from the Presidential Grants Fund.

The fellowship, running from 25th August to 3rd October, will bring together participants aged 21 to 35 from Argentina, Brazil, India, China, Cuba, Mauritania, Tunisia and South Africa. It will offer acting, stage speech and movement classes, along with insights into Konstantin Stanislavsky’s system. Participants will also visit Moscow’s leading theatres, museums and exhibitions.

GITIS Rector Grigory Zaslavsky said the expanded six-week format will deepen participants’ engagement with Russian theatre and culminate in a performance of excerpts from A. N. Ostrovsky’s play The Storm.

Launched in 2021, the InteRussia fellowship aims to strengthen cultural, scientific and social ties between Russia and other countries. This year’s programme is being implemented with ANO Mezhdunarodniki and Rossotrudnichestvo, alongside a parallel InteRussia fellowship in the energy sector for Latin America and Caribbean specialists.