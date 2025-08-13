MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Saif Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Vladimir Maric, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the United Arab Emirates.

Al Shamsi welcomed the new Ambassador and wished him success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE’s keenness to further strengthen and develop its cooperation with the Republic of Serbia in various fields.

Vladimir Maric expressed his pride in representing his country in the UAE, praising the UAE’s distinguished regional and international stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia enjoy distinguished relations across political, economic, investment, and cultural fields. Both countries are keen to further enhance this partnership to serve their mutual interests and achieve sustainable development for the two friendly nations and peoples.