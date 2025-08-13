Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospitality Group

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, has issued two administrative decisions appointing Khawla Jassim Al Serkal as Vice Chairperson of Sharjah Hospitality Group, and Wafaa Taymour as Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

The Sharjah Hospitality Group was established by decree of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as one of the entities affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council.

The Group includes both Sharjah Ladies Club and Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, which are among the most prominent institutions in the hospitality and community services sector in the emirate. The Group seeks to enhance and expand the services it offers to better serve the local community.

Khawla Al Serkal brings over 20 years of experience in managing Sharjah Ladies Club and its branches, during which she contributed to developing its services to meet women’s needs across various fields. Meanwhile, Wafaa Taymour has more than 18 years of experience in the hospitality and events management sector, which supports the Group’s direction and the development of its strategic plans.

Khawla Jassim Al Serkal said that the establishment of the Group reflects a vision of investing in the community and sustainably developing its services. She affirmed that the community is a key priority in the Group’s work plans and that returns from projects will be directed toward improving quality of life and expanding opportunities for community engagement, in line with the declaration of 2025 as the “Year of the Community.”

Wafaa Taymour affirmed that the Group will focus on formulating public policies and integrated strategic plans that contribute to developing the hospitality sector in Sharjah by offering high-quality services that reflect the emirate’s cultural and social values. She also noted the Group’s aim to develop initiatives and projects that meet the needs of the local community and improve the quality of services provided.

Sharjah Hospitality Group is responsible for managing and operating the facilities of Sharjah Ladies Club and Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. It also oversees the implementation of specialised programmes, the organisation of contracts and partnerships with government and private entities, and the development of qualified human capital in this field.

This step aligns with the ongoing efforts to enhance institutional integration across the emirate and bring about a qualitative shift in the community hospitality sector, in line with Sharjah’s developmental vision and its position as a destination for premium hospitality and integrated community services.