AI technologies enhance elderly care in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah is advancing its status as an age-friendly city by adopting artificial intelligence tools and smart care technologies to support senior citizens, guided by the humanitarian vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The 2024 Senior Citizens Services Forum, themed “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Elderly” and organised by the Sharjah Social Services Department, issued recommendations to expand smart technology use in elderly care.

These included forming advisory committees for senior citizens, building private sector partnerships for technical programmes, and developing integrated digital platforms linking healthcare and social service providers.

Sharjah has launched several AI-supported platforms, including the Virtual Social Advisor, which connects seniors with service providers through interactive audio and video channels, and the Virtual Companion, which enables daily contact with healthcare and social support teams via smart screens. The Limb app offers digital rehabilitation exercises with remote performance monitoring.

Digital services are complemented by mobile clinics providing home medical care, the Mishwar service for transporting seniors to health centres, and the Ijaba service, which processes official documents at home. Sharjah also promotes active ageing through cultural, social and sports programmes, as well as digital training to boost seniors’ technical skills.

These initiatives form an integrated smart care system designed to preserve dignity, promote independence, and enhance quality of life for senior citizens, positioning Sharjah as a leading model for elderly care in the digital age.