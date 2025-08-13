Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant at Dubai’s Jafza

DUBAI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a leading Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched its first international electric vehicle assembly plant in Jafza, investing AED92 million (US$25 million), over the next five years to accelerate its global expansion and meet rising demand for low-emission transport in the region.

Spanning over 42,000 square feet, the first EV plant in Jafza will assemble OSM’s range of electric two-and three-wheelers as well as handle storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts.

The facility is expected to commence assembly by the end of 2025.

Strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa, the plant will create over 100 jobs in its initial phase and strengthen UAE-India trade in clean technology.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said, “More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. With the MENA EV market projected to reach US$14.5 billion by 2029, driven by supporting government policies, rising demand and expanding infrastructure, this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai’s role as a global hub for the automotive sector.”

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, stated, “This launch is a proud moment for us and fitting that it comes on Indian Independence Day. Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2 billion consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability. Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa.”

While OSM’s immediate focus is on electric vehicles, they also plan to introduce CNG-powered models for select African markets, recognising that in many regions CNG offers a practical clean-fuel bridge until EV infrastructure matures.

OSM’s product line includes the three-wheeler cargo OSM Rage+ and three-wheeler passenger OSM Stream, offering a range of up to 270 km, fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, as well as IoT technology that allows real-time tracking and fleet optimisation. With over 160 dealerships in India having sold over 20,000 vehicles already on Indian roads and certifications from key testing authorities like ICAT and ARAI, OSM is using Dubai as its global launchpad for clean transport solutions.