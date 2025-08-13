Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication launches Bachelor’s programme in game development, game design

DUBAI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School for Communication (MBRSC) at the American University in Dubai (AUD) has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development.

Set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year, the programme is designed to equip students with both the creative and technical skills required to succeed in the fast-growing global gaming industry.

The programme was developed in collaboration with the University of Southern California’s (USC) School of Cinematic Arts — one of the world’s top-ranked schools and home to North America’s leading gaming programme — offering students a curriculum on par with the best globally.

The initiative is supported by the Dubai Media Council as part of its mandate to strengthen the city’s position as a focal point for media innovation. The introduction of the programme also aligns with the Council’s wider strategy to develop specialised media talent and enhance Dubai’s leadership in digital entertainment and interactive content, a goal reinforced by the recent establishment of the Dubai Films and Games Commission under the Council’s umbrella.

The new degree programme allows students to choose between two concentrations, one creative and the other technical. The Game Design concentration focuses on storytelling, world-building, visual aesthetics, and user experience while the Game Development concentration covers programming, software tools, game engines, and immersive technologies.

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy & Performance, Dubai Media Council, said, “This initiative aligns with our vision to position Dubai as a global leader in media innovation. By supporting the development of world-class academic programmes in collaboration with leading institutions, we are fostering the creation of a future-ready media industry driven by homegrown talent. The new Bachelor’s programme also contributes to the Council’s vision of developing Dubai into a global hub for gaming and strengthening the city’s role in shaping the future of emerging media sectors. Our goal is to create new growth pathways for emerging talent and foster an ecosystem where creative professionals, technology experts, and innovators can thrive, helping ensure that Dubai not only keeps pace with global media trends, but actively helps define them.”

Sophie Boutros, Executive Director, Mohammad Bin Rashid School for Communication at AUD, said, “The introduction of the Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development marks another important milestone in our mission to prepare students to excel in a rapidly changing media landscape. We are proud to receive the support of the Dubai Media Council and collaborate with the USC’s School of Cinematic Arts on this important initiative. By combining creative training with cutting-edge technical knowledge, the programme will help equip a new generation of talent with the competencies needed to shape the next wave of immersive entertainment and interactive content. The new Bachelor’s programme will give students in the region the tools and skills to thrive as innovators in the gaming sector.”

Graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Game Design and Development will gain the skills to design engaging gameplay experiences, develop functional and optimised games using industry-standard tools, and apply narrative and artistic techniques to enhance player immersion. They will also gain experience in multidisciplinary collaboration, game production, and ethical and commercial aspects of the industry.