UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas

CAIRO, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, discussed with Dr. Nazir Mohammed Ayyad, Grand Mufti of the Arab Republic of Egypt, ways to enhance cooperation, integration, and the exchange of expertise in the field of fatwa between the UAE and Egypt.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the conference “The Making of a Competent Mufti in the Digital Age” in Cairo, in the presence of Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, Dr. Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Fatwa Council, and several officials in religious affairs from both sides.

The discussions addressed ways to harness digital technologies and artificial intelligence to deliver accurate fatwas to communities, particularly in light of contemporary challenges and complex issues facing different segments of society.