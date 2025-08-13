IGCF 2025 'COMMS' Programme to offer 4 intensive workshops on digital media, AI for students, professionals

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”, the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), is launching the “COMMS” programme as part of its pre-forum activities for the 14th edition of IGCF.

Running from 1st to 4th September at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, the programme will feature four interactive and practical workshops for students, graduates, and professionals in the media and communication field.

Developed in coordination with universities across the UAE, the initiative follows an integrated approach that combines academic insight, delivered by members of SGMB’s Academic Committee who also serve as university professors, with hands-on professional training provided by SGMB’s specialised trainers drawing on their real-world expertise.

The “COMMS” programme aims to enhance participants’ capabilities to compete in the modern media landscape by merging professional ethics with innovative communication skills to gain an understanding of the latest technological tools, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The programme will begin on 1st September with a workshop titled ‘Specialised Media Content Utilizing AI Technologies and Gen AI tools to Reach the Audiences’, led by Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher, CEO of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) in the UAE. The session will cover the fundamentals of content creation, content personalisation, and automated audience targeting. It will also train participants in prompt engineering and managing generative AI tools to produce diverse and innovative media content. Participants will also engage with Abdulrahman Al Ali from SGMB on the professional applications of AI in the workplace.

On 2nd September, Dr. Sheren Mousa, Assistant Professor in Online Journalism and Digital Media and Member of the Academic Committee for Government Communication at SGMB, will lead a workshop titled ‘Principles of Media Coverage for Government Events’. The session will combine academic frameworks with practical techniques for delivering professional coverage that balances accuracy, speed, and clarity of message. Trainer Sumaya Arif from SGMB will guide participants through the step-by-step operational aspects of this field.

Dr. Elsayed Bekhit, Professor of Journalism and Media at Zayed University, will lead a workshop on 3rd September titled ‘Analysing Social Media Performance Using Artificial Intelligence.’ The workshop will address the growing need among government entities to understand and improve the performance of their digital platforms. Participants will learn how to use analytics tools such as Fanpage Karma and craft smart prompts for ChatGPT to generate precise, rapid reports. These skills will help convert data into actionable insights to support decision-making and communication strategies. Ismail Al Bloushi from SGMB will share practical applications from his professional experience.

The programme will conclude on 4th September with a workshop titled ‘Using AI in Government Communication’, delivered by Dr. Mohammad Ayish, Professor of Media Communication at the American University of Sharjah. The session will present a practical framework for creating compelling government narratives with generative AI tools, from drafting press releases to producing professional audio or video segments. It will also explore the use of virtual presenters for audience engagement, supported by live examples of AI in managing government messages during crises and awareness campaigns. Dr. Amel Anbar from SGMB will present a strategic perspective on using AI in government communication.

As one of IGCF’s most prominent pre-forum activities, the “COMMS” Programme offers an interactive learning environment that equips participants with practical skills in digital content creation, professional event coverage, digital platform performance analysis, and AI-driven storytelling, preparing them to compete in the job market. The 14th edition of IGCF will be held on 10th and 11th September at Expo Centre Sharjah.