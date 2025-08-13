Gulf Club Champions League kick-off postponed to 30th September

DOHA, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) has announced the postponement of the start of the 2025-2026 Gulf Club Champions League to 30th September, instead of the previously scheduled date of 16th September.

The General Secretariat said today that the decision comes in response to a request from the tournament’s sponsor, due to the limited time available to complete the necessary preparations and organisational and technical arrangements.

The aim is to ensure the best possible conditions for the competition’s start, in line with its standing, following official approval for the postponement from the Competitions Committee.

AGCFF affirmed its commitment to delivering an exceptional edition of the tournament, which enjoys a wide fan following, and to providing all elements needed for technical and organisational success.