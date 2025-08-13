Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In his capacity as Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution to establish Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution to oversee investigation and claims in cases related to labour and domestic workers.

The resolution comes as part of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department efforts to develop and expand the scope of specialised prosecutions, given their effective role in ensuring swift and efficient judicial procedures, and to realise accurate and full justice in vital sectors, while considering the nature of each field to support the emirate’s judiciary system while protecting the rights of all parties, in line with the highest standards of transparency and justice.

Based on the resolution, the jurisdiction of Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution covers crimes stipulated by Federal Law No. (33) of 2021 pertaining to the regulation of work relations, and by Federal Law No. (9) of 2022 concerning domestic workers within the geographical scope of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Labour Prosecution is composed of a public prosecution member of the rank of at least chief prosecutor, assisted by a sufficient number of prosecution members and specialised staff.