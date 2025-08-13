Etihad Airways exceeds 20 million passengers in 12 months for first time

ABU DHABI, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its traffic statistics for July 2025, reporting continued growth in passenger volumes and network expansion.

In July, Etihad carried 2.0 million passengers, a 19 percent increase compared to July 2024, when the airline flew 1.7 million guests. The passenger load factor rose to 90 percent, up from 89 percent in the same month last year, reflecting strong demand and efficient capacity management.

Etihad’s operating fleet now stands at 111 aircraft, supporting a growing network of 81 passenger destinations, up from 76 a year earlier. These figures underscore the airline’s ongoing investment in fleet and route development.

Etihad welcomed 12.2 million passengers year-to-date, a 17 percent increase over the same period in 2024. The average passenger load factor for 2025 so far is 88 percent, compared to 86 percent in the previous year.

The airline’s rolling 12-month total has reached 20.3 million passengers, further solidifying its position among the region’s fastest-growing carriers.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “We continue to see strong momentum in our performance, with passenger numbers in July growing by 19 percent year-on-year. Our rolling 12-month total has surpassed 20 million for the first time in our history reflecting the trust our customers place in our service and the strength of our network."

“Our fleet expansion continues with the notable arrival of our first A321LR. July was a record month, with five new aircraft joining Etihad, including two Boeing 787s, an Airbus A350-1000, an A320, alongside the inaugural A321LR. These additions reflect our commitment to growth and boosting capacity across our global network.," he added.