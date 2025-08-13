21 Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza

GAZA, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Palestinian medical sources announced today that 21 Palestinians were killed and 185 others injured over the past 24 hours while attempting to reach humanitarian aid, bringing the death toll in the struggle for living to 1,859, with 13,594 injured.

The sources also reported eight new deaths due to famine and malnutrition, including three children, raising the total number of hunger-related deaths to 235, of whom 106 were children.

They added that since the start of the war, the death toll has reached 61,722, the majority of them children and women, while the number of injured has risen to 154,525. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble, with ambulance and civil defence teams unable to reach them.