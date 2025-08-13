UPDATE: UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts

TIRANA, 13th August, 2025 (WAM)-- The UAE Rescue Team has held a coordination meeting with several Albanian officials to enhance cooperation between the two sides in firefighting operations at various sites in Albania.

The UAE Rescue Team members arrived in the Republic of Albania last Monday, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support efforts to extinguish forest fires there. The meeting resulted in the UAE Tescue Team providing full support to the Albanian side in carrying out the mission to save lives and protect property.

The team has conducted eight air sorties to date over fire-affected areas in and around Gramsh, performing 211 drops with more than 400,000 kilograms of water in a humanitarian effort to help the friendly Albanian people.

For their part, several Albanian officials expressed, during the meeting, their appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and to the wise leadership of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed, for standing by the Republic of Albania in the current situation.

They also praised the UAE rescue team in Albania for their high professionalism and significant impact on the speed of the mission.