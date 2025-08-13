Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE Pavilion

AL AIN, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the UAE’s efforts to support its environmental strategy and promote a culture of sustainability, Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, delivered a lecture titled “From a Drop of Awareness to a Galaxy of Sustainability”.

The lecture took place on Tuesday, August 12, as part of the theme “Cultural and Social Sustainability to Ensure Quality of Life” at the UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 in Japan.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma presented a conceptual framework linking individual awareness to institutional commitment, affirming that sustainability begins with the individual and expands into the public sphere, becoming a sense of responsibility and a daily practice. She emphasized the role of culture, education, and community values in transforming environmental knowledge into action, noting that sustainability is not an end in itself, but a means to achieve balance between humanity and natural resources—leaving future generations with a foundation to build upon. Her Highness called for deeper partnerships between the government and civil society organizations, recognizing their unique ability to transform a “drop of awareness” into a “galaxy of sustainability.” She affirmed that the Emirati value system—rooted in respect for the environment and responsibility toward it—resonates deeply with its Japanese counterpart. This shared foundation, she noted, provides fertile ground for cultural partnerships that advance the journey toward sustainability and a brighter future. She also referenced the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in championing environmental initiatives, citing his 2024 Water Initiative aimed at raising global awareness about the water crisis and supporting efforts to address water scarcity.

Following the lecture, Sheikha Dr. Shamma stated: “I am pleased to participate in the UAE Pavilion’s activities and proud of its message that our true wealth lies in the Emirati people. I saw exemplary young Emiratis working at the pavilion.” She added: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of her prominent role and outstanding efforts at the UAE Pavilion, and her sincere dedication that reflects an honourable image of the nation and resulted in the pavilion’s beautiful presentation.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the UAE Embassy in Japan, led by Ambassador Shahab Al Faheem, for their continued support, and conveyed her deep appreciation to Japan for its exceptional organisation of the Expo.

On the sidelines of her participation, Sheikha Shamma visited the Japan Pavilion, where she was welcomed by Pavilion Director Noriyuki Kuroda and Ambassador Shahab Ahmed Mohamed Al Faheem. She expressed her delight with the visit, noting that the pavilion offered a profound and distinctive vision of life from the Japanese community. She also conveyed her deep admiration for Japanese culture and its enriching contributions to human civilization.