Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

SHARJAH, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia (PJSC), the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, today announced strong financial and operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2025, as the airline continued to expand its network, further solidifying its leadership position in the market.

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED415 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025; 3 percent lower than the AED427 million recorded in the same period in 2024. The airline achieved a turnover of AED 1.69 billion, marking a 2 percent increase compared to the second quarter of last year. Between April and June 2024, over 5.1 million passengers traveled with Air Arabia Group across its operating hubs, reflecting a 15 per cent increase from the 4.5 million passengers carried in the same quarter of the previous year. The airline’s average seat load factor - representing the percentage of available seats occupied - rose by 6 percent, reaching an impressive 85 percent during the second quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “The strong performance recorded during the second quarter of this year reflects the resilience of our business model and the effective execution of our growth strategy. Despite escalating geopolitical tensions and regional conflict witnessed during this period, which disrupted operations and led to flight cancellations, we responded to these exceptional circumstances with agility and efficiency. We continued to invest in expanding operational capacity across all hubs, achieving a record seat load factor driven by strong and sustained demand for air travel.”

In the first half of 2025 (January to June), Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 770 million, reflecting an 11 percent increase from the AED 693 million recorded in the first half of 2024. In the same period, the airline achieved a turnover of AED 3.44 billion, marking an 8 percent increase compared to the AED 3.19 billion registered in the first half of last year. During this period, over 10.1 million passengers traveled with Air Arabia across its hubs, representing 13 percent growth. The airline’s average seat load factor in the first half of 2025 rose to 84 percent.

Al Thani continued: “In the first half of the year, Air Arabia launched new routes, increased flight frequencies in key markets, and added aircraft to the fleet, enhancing our network, capacity, and customer offering. This growth came despite ongoing industry challenges such as political instability in some markets, fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations, and supply chain constraints. Our ability to expand in such conditions reflects the strength of our business model and the capability of our management team.”

He concluded: “As we look ahead to the remainder of 2025, our focus remains on expanding connectivity, serving new markets, and further enhancing operational efficiency and innovation. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers while creating sustainable growth and long-term returns for our shareholders.”

During the first half of the year, Air Arabia added 2 aircraft to its modern fleet bringing it to a total of 83 owned and leased Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. An additional 120 new aircraft on order with Airbus are expected to begin delivery by the end of 2025. In the first half, the carrier has expanded its network by launching 13 new routes across its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan. In June, Air Arabia has been ranked among Forbes Middle East’s “Top 100 Listed Companies 2025” for the second consecutive year.

Air Arabia maintained its position in the 'Leader' category of the MSCI ESG Ratings with an “AA” score, reflecting its ongoing efforts to advance environmental, social, and governance practices. The airline also obtained a Limited Assurance Statement on its 2024 ESG Report, conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagement (ISAE) 3000, reinforcing its continued efforts and commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth.

