UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

CAIRO, 13th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa participated in the conference titled "Making of the Competent Mufti in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, in Cairo, organised by the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide, Egypt.

The Council's delegation conveyed the greetings of the scholar Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Council, and his wishes for the conference to be successful and achieve effective outcome that strengthen the message of moderate, legitimate fatwas.

He emphasised the conference's important role in developing the fatwa system, stressing the need for global efforts to achieve civilised institutional ijtihad (independent reasoning) and provide fatwas characterised by moderation and flexibility that support stability, citizenship values, and comprehensive development.

The participating delegation included Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Vice Chairman of the Council; Dr. Saba Salem Al Kaabi, Acting Secretary-General; Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri; and Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al Haddad, members of the Council.

The delegation participated in the conference sessions and workshops, which addressed the dimensions of artificial intelligence and its applications in fatwa issuance, as well as ways to align technological developments with legitimate principles and national considerations.

Al Derei stressed the importance of protecting the fatwa system from fragility and preparing for the challenges of AI with institutional approaches that preserve legitimate constants and prevent the exploitation of fatwas for extremism or ideology, while utilising technical expertise and building secure and reliable databases.

Dr. Kaabi noted that the conference serves as a crucial platform for exchanging expertise on how to employ AI technologies in institutional fatwa issuance, emphasising that the digital revolution requires the adoption of a moderate methodology that keeps pace with developments while preserving the authenticity of the fatwa message.