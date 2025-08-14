Ajman, Uganda discuss investment opportunities

AJMAN, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, met with Zaake Wanume Kibedi, Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the UAE, to discuss opportunities for mutual investment, strengthening economic relations, and increasing bilateral trade between Ajman and Uganda.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters, was attended by Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber; Aisha Al Nuaimi, Director of the Investment and Business Promotion Department; and a delegation from the Ugandan Embassy.

Al Muwaiji reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to building bridges of cooperation with all countries to strengthen economic and commercial ties, enhance the business environment in the emirate, and attract investments across various sectors.

He highlighted Uganda’s strong agricultural potential, high-quality food industries, textiles, and other industries that could form the basis for partnerships between investors from both sides.

A comprehensive presentation was given on investment opportunities in Ajman, highlighting the emirate's key features, including its strategic location, developed infrastructure, ease of doing business, and the seamless integration of government services. The presentation also shed light on promising investment sectors such as industry, tourism, construction, real estate, education, health and services.

The meeting concluded with a recommendation for joint meetings between business owners and investors from both countries to facilitate the exchange of expertise and explore potential partnerships.

Ugandan investors were also invited to visit Ajman and explore investment opportunities in the Ajman Free Zone, Al Zorah area, and other key sectors.

For his part, Kibedi expressed appreciation for the Ajman Chamber’s efforts to strengthen economic ties and praised the emirate’s competitive advantages and attractive investment climate. He affirmed Uganda’s readiness to expand cooperation in trade, industry, and services, and invited the Ajman Chamber to participate in the UAE-Uganda Business Forum, scheduled for October in Kampala.