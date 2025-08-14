'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Malaffi, the region’s first Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform and a strategic initiative of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), operated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), has reached 3.5 billion clinical records, representing 12.7 million patient profiles across Abu Dhabi to help progress the UAE’s advance in precision and preventive care.

The milestone highlights Malaffi’s ongoing evolution as a cutting-edge Health Information Exchange platform that supports innovation and excellence in the delivery of healthcare services.

With connections to nearly all healthcare facilities – including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies - in the Emirate, Malaffi now supports 53,476 authorised users, from doctors and nurses to allied health professionals across 3,072 healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi.

The platform’s latest enhancements expand its capabilities with the addition of over 160,000 M42 Pharmacogenomics Reports, offering personalised insights into patients’ genetic responses to medications to optimise treatment plans.

Furthermore, new diagnostic test results across key specialities, such as Mental Health, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, and Respiratory Diagnostics, provide clinicians with deeper insights to elevate patient care.

These advancements are complemented by features like the Radiology Image Exchange, allowing access to radiology images from over 60 facilities to all authorised clinical users, and the AI-powered Patient Risk Profile, which predicts risks for chronic conditions and acute events. Together, these innovations streamline workflows, enhance decision-making and support better healthcare outcomes.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said, “Malaffi’s access to 3.5 billion medical records marks a pivotal milestone, reflecting the DoH’s steadfast commitment to creating the world's most intelligent, patient-centric healthcare system.

By harnessing innovative healthcare solutions powered by artificial intelligence, such as pharmacogenomics and predictive analytics, Malaffi continues to advance, enabling healthcare providers to deliver services that meet the highest standards of care and empower community members to lead healthier lives.”

Kareem Shaheen, CEO of M42’s Digital Health Solutions platform, stated, “This milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem and the visionary leadership of the DoH. Aligned with M42’s mission to advance innovation in health for people, Malaffi is securely connecting critical patient information with clinicians to enable informed decision-making, elevate healthcare standards and deliver quality patient outcomes.”

With 3.5 billion clinical records now connected, Malaffi plays a key role in enhancing Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem and providing a strong foundation for research, from AI-driven analytics to advanced treatments.