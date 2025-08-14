National Human Rights Institution inspects workers’ accommodations in Ajman

AJMAN, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) has carried out a field inspection of workers’ accommodations in the Emirate of Ajman, as part of its ongoing programme to monitor workers’ conditions and ensure their access to rights guaranteed by national legislation and relevant international human rights treaties and conventions.

This sixth visit is part of a comprehensive plan covering all Emirates of the UAE, aimed at strengthening the culture of human rights and enhancing partnerships with all relevant stakeholders.