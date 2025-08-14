RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics PJSC announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total revenue increased by 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million and by 2.9% to AED1.6 billion in H1 2025 as a result of strong demand from the UAE and Middle East as well as effective cost management.

In Q2 2025, the gross profit margin increased by 110bps to 40.6% YoY and in H1 2025, it increased by 70bps to 40.2%, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies which have contributed to higher gross profit margin, reinforcing RAK Ceramic’s market leadership.

EBITDA increased by 17.5% to AED160.8 million in Q2 2025 compared to AED 136.9 million in the same period last year. Similarly, in H1 25 EBITDA increased by 2.9% to AED296.4 million, while EBITDA margins have increased by 1.9% to 19.5% in Q2 2025 up from 17.6% in Q2 2024. In H1 2024, EBITDA margin remained consistent at 18.5%.

Profit before tax increased by 45.0% YoY to AED86.7 million, compared to AED59.8 million in Q2 2024.

Net profit after tax increased by 30.1% YoY to AED66.4 million, compared to AED51.0 million in Q2 2024. In line with the increased profitability across the businesses. UAE Corporate tax was AED17.2 million in Q2 2025, up from AED6.5 million in Q2 2024.

Net debt position rose by AED120.6 million to reach AED1.56 billion in Q2 2025, compared to Q1 2025, primarily driven by increased capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Commenting on the results, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics, said, "I'm pleased to report that Q2 2025 delivered solid revenue growth alongside strong operational performance, a reflection of the strength and adaptability of RAK Ceramics across the globe. Our ability to drive both volume and value growth in key markets, while successfully navigating regional headwinds, further underscores the effectiveness of our diversified strategy.

"Looking forward, we're continuing to innovate our operations and accelerate initiatives that will strengthen our position in the market and continue to drive profitability across all divisions."