MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

DUBAI, 14th August 2025 (WAM) – The MENA Golf Tour is set to return later this year, with former DP World Tour Chief Operating Officer and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board member Keith Waters appointed as Chairman and Commissioner.

The addition of Waters, who brings over 40 years of expertise developing the DP World Tour and was instrumental in founding the OWGR in 2004, is set to significantly elevate the Tour’s status and influence.

Established in 2011, the MENA Golf Tour remains the only OWGR-recognised circuit headquartered in the Middle East, providing vital opportunities for professional golfers from the region and around the globe.

“I’m delighted to be involved in the relaunch of the MENA Golf Tour,” said Waters. “This Tour has tremendous potential and serves as a crucial pathway for golfers, not just from the Middle East, but internationally. We have already seen success stories such as Robert MacIntyre, who progressed from the MENA Golf Tour to winning prestigious titles like the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR and the Genesis Scottish Open on the DP World Tour.”

MacIntyre, currently second on the European Ryder Cup ranking, said, “The MENA Golf Tour opened doors, taught me how to win, and prepared me for the challenges of the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR. I’m excited to see it return and give the next generation of players the same opportunities I had.”

"We’re pleased the MENA Golf Tour will remain an eligible Official World Golf Ranking tour as well as prize money of $100,000 per event," said Waters. “Each tournament will be contested over 54 holes, featuring a 36-hole cut to the top 60 players and ties, with the winner taking home $18,000.”

The relaunched 2025/2026 MENA Golf Tour season will feature a 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal. The opening event will follow a Qualifying School in November designed specifically for non-exempt players.