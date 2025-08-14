31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players representing 82 countries

ABU DHABI, 14th August 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival will take place from 15th to 24th August 2025.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Chess & Mind Games Club under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Sport Council, the event will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with total prizes amounting to AED500,000.

This year’s festival will have the largest number of participants in its history, with more than 3,000 players representing 82 countries – an increase of more than 500 participants compared to the previous edition – placing it among the world’s leading chess festivals, surpassing many prestigious international tournaments.

The festival will feature 27 tournaments covering various age groups and skill levels, led by the Masters Tournament, along with three new mind sports competitions; checkers, dominoes, and Chess960 (Fischer Random Chess) – a step that reflects the diversity and appeal of the activities to a broader audience of mind games enthusiasts.

Chess fans can look forward to the participation of the UAE’s top players, led by Imran Al Hosani – West Asia Youth Champion, Arab Youth Champion, and UAE Men’s Champion –and Roza Issa Al Serkal, alongside an elite lineup of world champions in various age categories, headed by Masters Tournament top seed Sanan Sjugirov and second seed Arkadij Naiditsch.

Also representing the UAE in different age categories are national champion Ammar Al Sderani, Arab Girls Champion Ahlam Rashid, Abdulrahman Al Taher, and Hamad Al Kaaf.

The festival also serves as a cultural and tourism showcase for Abu Dhabi, offering participating delegations the opportunity to explore the UAE capital’s landmarks and cultural heritage through accompanying tourism programmes, further enhancing its status as a global destination for both sport and tourism.