DIB renews support for ‘Dubai Schools’ project for second straight year, with AED11 million contribution

DUBAI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Knowledge Fund Establishment (KFE) has announced the renewal of its partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), which has provided a financial contribution of AED11 million to support the ‘Dubai Schools’ project for the academic year 2025-2026, marking the second consecutive year of its support for the project.

This initiative aligns with KFE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector and broaden access to quality education for eligible students, in line with Dubai’s strategy for inclusive and sustainable education.

This renewed collaboration underscores DIB’s longstanding commitment to national development, with education positioned as a key driver of inclusive and sustainable progress. The bank’s support for initiatives like Dubai Schools contributes to establishing an education system in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, enhancing human capital through high-quality, affordable education that equips students with future skills. The partnership also aligns with the Education Strategy 2033, which shifts the model toward a learner-centric ecosystem that promotes lifelong learning and prepares students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

In this context, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of KFE, stated: “We thank Dubai Islamic Bank for their renewed commitment towards supporting the development of an ideal learning environment in Dubai Schools. The renewal of support from DIB reflects the strength of the partnerships built by KFE with the private sector and confirms that investing in education is no longer optional but a national necessity. Our institution operates based on a clear vision that places education at the core of socio-economic development, and this initiative represents a pivotal step towards establishing a sustainable model that ensures continuous support for deserving students.”

For his part, Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer at DIB, said: “Education lies at the heart of DIB’s mission to contribute meaningfully to the country’s sustainable development. Our continued partnership with the Dubai Schools initiative is aligned with our strategic focus on enabling long-term national development through education and demonstrates a shared commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable education while preparing a generation ready to lead the future. We value the efforts of the Knowledge Fund Establishment in driving this important initiative and fostering cross-sector collaboration in support of Dubai’s long-term vision for inclusive growth and human capital development.”

It is worth noting that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the ‘Dubai Schools’ project in March 2021. The first two schools under the project were inaugurated in the Mirdif and Al Barsha areas in September of the same year, followed by the opening of the third school in the Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood in 2022. Currently, more than 2,500 students representing 38 nationalities are enrolled across the schools within the purview of the project.

As part of the project’s development plans, a new school was opened in Al Khawaneej and the Al Barsha branch was expanded in 2024, increasing the maximum capacity to over 8,500 seats across the three branches of the project. These expansions aim to raise the total capacity to 15,000 students by the 2032-2033 academic year.

KFE affirms that contributions from the private sector play a pivotal role in accelerating the project’s development and ensuring its long-term sustainability, thus opening wider horizons for eligible students to access quality education within a supportive and inclusive environment.