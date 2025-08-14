Sharjah Chamber, Indian Business and Professional Council discuss boosting private sector cooperation

SHARJAH, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed the depth of relations linking the emirate’s business community with its counterpart in the Republic of India, founded on enduring bilateral friendship between the UAE and India.

The Chamber reiterated its commitment to enhancing cooperation and fostering strategic partnerships within the private sectors of both nations, with the objective of establishing a sustainable and integrated economic framework. This commitment is driven by the wise and visionary leadership of both countries and the success of their business communities in leveraging opportunities under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

These remarks were made during a business meeting organised by SCCI at the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SOCC) to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day. The meeting was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Founding Committee of the Indian Business and Professional Council, along with several SCCI staff and Council members.

In his opening remarks, Abdallah Al Owais noted that the success of the UAE-India CEPA is evidenced by concrete figures and robust trade performance. Non-oil trade between the two countries surpassed AED 240 billion by the end of 2024, marking a 20.5% growth. Additionally, the UAE’s non-oil exports to India surged by 75.2%, positioning India as the UAE’s top global export destination.

Al Owais highlighted the success of the Sharjah Chamber’s trade missions to India in opening new horizons for local businesses. He stated that Sharjah’s forward-looking strategies have successfully earned the confidence of Indian investors and entrepreneurs, leading to a significant increase in the number of Indian companies officially registered with the Chamber to over 20,000, including nearly 2,000 new registrations in the last year alone.

He added that Sharjah now serves as a dynamic trade centre, with SCCI members’ exports and re-exports to India valued at approximately AED576 million in 2024.

For his part, Satish Kumar Sivan expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Chamber for organising the meeting, which underscores the depth of bilateral relations and strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

"We believe in the boundless potential to expand trade and investment between the two countries, particularly given the rapid successes achieved under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Sharjah’s dynamic ecosystem and the Chamber’s impactful role exemplify a model for enhanced cooperation, unlocking new pathways for Indian companies seeking regional and global growth,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lalu Samuel commended the Sharjah Chamber for its substantial efforts in supporting the Indian community and fostering economic collaboration.

He stated that SCCI’s celebration of India’s Independence Day reflects the strong connections between the Indian and Sharjah business sectors. It also embodies the emirate’s commitment to cultivating an inclusive and supportive business climate, particularly with more than 20,000 Indian companies based in Sharjah, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for innovation and investment.

The business meeting featured a presentation outlining the regulatory benefits and supportive infrastructure Sharjah offered by Sharjah to Indian business and enterprises, with a focus on high-potential sectors such as energy, manufacturing, logistics, and maritime industries.

The presentation also highlighted the achievements of the Indian Business and Professional Council in Sharjah and its role in advancing trade and investment cooperation between the two business communities.