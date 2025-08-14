ADNOC listed companies harness AI to accelerate growth, deliver long-term value

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Group’s six publicly listed companies have accelerated the integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across their operations, driving growth and boosting operational efficiency.

The strategic focus in embedding AI was matched by strong financial performance, with the companies posting a combined net profit of $4.7 billion (AED 17.3 billion) for the first half of 2025, underscoring the strength of ADNOC’s diversified portfolio and focus on value creation.

At the core of this transformation is MEERAi, ADNOC’s proprietary AI tool, which empowers boardrooms with real-time, data-driven insights for sharper, faster decision-making. Across ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fertiglobe, and Borouge, AI is streamlining operations, reducing emissions, and elevating customer experience.

These AI-driven initiatives reinforce ADNOC’s position as a progressive global energy company committed to harnessing the power of AI.

ADNOC Gas achieved a record net income of $1.385 billion (AED5.1 billion) for Q2 2025, up 16% year-on-year, with EBITDA rising 8% to $2.256 billion (AED8.3 billion), driven by strong local demand and operational efficiency. The Board approved an interim dividend of $1.792 billion (AED6.6 billion), up 5%, which is payable in September.

Capital expenditure increased 49% year-on-year, with significant progress on strategic projects, including taking a Financial Investment Decision on Phase 1 of the $5 billion Rich Gas Development (RGD) project. Following its MSCI inclusion in June, ADNOC Gas is set to join the FTSE Index in September, with anticipated inflows with market estimates of added inflows of over $200 million (AED734 million).

ADNOC Distribution delivered strong Q2 results ahead of market expectations, contributing to a double-digit earnings growth in H1. EBITDA reached $566 million (AED2.08 billion), up 10% year-on-year, while net profit rose 12.2% to $358 million (AED1.32 billion) driven by record H1 fuel volumes and 15% gross profit increase in its non-fuel retail segment. The company added 47 new service stations in H1, raising its full-year target to 60–70, with the majority planned in Saudi Arabia.

ADNOC Distribution also expanded its international footprint with the launch of its Voyager lubricant line in Egypt, now exported to over 47 countries. AI-enabled enhancements in fuel forecasting, product assortment and personalized services continue to advance its digital transformation. The Company expects to distribute 10.285 fils per share dividend for H1 2025 in October 2025.

ADNOC Drilling reported record first-half 2025 results, with revenue increasing 30% year-on-year to $2.37 billion (AED8.71 billion). EBITDA rose 19% year-on-year to $1.08 billion (AED3.97 billion), and net profit grew 21% year-on-year to $692 million (AED2.54 billion).

The company announced new contract awards worth $4.8 billion (AED17.63 billion) in the period, securing long-term earnings visibility to 2040 and beyond.

ADNOC Drilling’s Board of Directors approved a second quarterly dividend of $217 million for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to delivering progressive and reliable shareholder returns.

Full-year 2025 guidance was upgraded, with revenue now expected between $4.65 – 4.80 billion and net profit between $1.375 – 1.45 billion.

ADNOC Logistics & Services reported record Q2 2025 results, with revenue rising 40 % year-on-year to $1.26 billion (AED 4.62 billion) and EBITDA increasing 31% to $400 million (AED 1.47 billion), driven by strong performance across its Integrated Logistics, Shipping and Marine Services segments. The results underscore the strength of ADNOC L&S’s diversified business model, which continues to deliver value amid global market volatility.

Reflecting confidence in its long-term growth trajectory and strategic expansion, the company raised its 2025 revenue, EBITDA and net income guidance. ADNOC L&S expects its 2025 annual dividend to grow by 5 % to $287 million, in line with its progressive dividend policy.

Fertiglobe delivered strong Q2 and H1 results, with revenues up 14% and 20% year-on-year, and adjusted EBITDA up 26% and 36%, respectively. Adjusted net profit for H1 down 18% however it would have been +3.5x times, excluding one-off FX gains in 2024.

Demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value, Fertiglobe proposed at least $100 million in H1 dividends, and executed $31 million in share buybacks in Q2 only, with total shareholder return totaling $131 or 6% on an annualized basis. Fertiglobe remains committed to its Grow 2030 Strategy, investing in low-carbon ammonia and expanding downstream capabilities, including the proposed acquisition of Wengfu Australia’s distribution assets.

Borouge posted Q2 net profit of $193 million, supported by strong margins and the early completion of its largest-ever plant turnaround. Adjusted EBITDA reached $440 million, with H1 EBITDA totaling $1.0 billion, reflecting operational resilience despite softer market conditions.

The company has reaffirmed its intention to increase its dividend to 16.2 fils per share for 2025, with an interim dividend of 8.1 fils per share to be paid in September, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming General Assembly on 29th August. The increased dividend is expected to serve as the intended minimum share payout until at least 2030 under Borouge Group International, subject to relevant approvals. Transactions for the proposed new entity are on track to close in Q1 2026, with regulatory filings and integration planning underway.

Borouge continued advancing its innovation agenda, delivering $307 million in value through its AI, Digitalisation and Technology programme, including the launch of an AI-powered control room with Honeywell and the integration of ADNOC’s MEERAi.

Product innovation highlights included new medical-grade polyolefins and recyclable packaging solutions.