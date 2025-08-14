ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM)- ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, continues to enhance the falcon auction experience in its twenty-second edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), building on last year’s remarkable success which established the auction as one of the region’s leading heritage events.

This year’s expanded programme includes eight live auctions, in addition to a secure online auction platform during ADIHEX. These auctions will present and showcase only a select group of elite falcons, renowned for their beauty and racing prowess from some of the world’s leading falcon farms.

The expansion of the falcon auctions was introduced to meet growing industry demand from local and international falconers, highlighting ADIHEX’s important role as a heritage platform that blends authenticity with innovation in the world of falconry. Elite, rare and specially bred falcons from leading local and international falcon farms will be present at the auction, positioning the ADIHEX falcon auctions as one of the regions most prestigious events of the year.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this edition marks a significant expansion of the ADIHEX falcon auctions, with over 1,000 falcons being assessed and only the top-tier making into these prestigious ADIHEX auctions. The auctions are expected to attract top local and international bidders, making them among the most prominent and renowned heritage events.

Four of the eight auctions will take place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi ahead of the ADIHEX on 16 and 17 August, followed by the second round of auction of the 23 and 24 August, offering participants a unique opportunity to bid on a selection of outstanding falcons in a competitive atmosphere that combines excitement with the rich heritage of falconry.

The remaining auctions will be held during ADIHEX 2025 on 30 and 31 August, with the final auctions taking place on 6 and 7 September in the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi Conference Hall A. Participants will have the chance to compete directly for the acquisition of some of the finest falcons, in an enthusiastic environment that brings together hunting and equestrian enthusiasts from across the globe.

Gates will be open from 8:00 am to 7:30 pm for registration and viewing of the elite falcons on display. ADIHEX has made participation in these auctions seamless. Participants can visit the ADIHEX website, create an account, and pay a refundable security deposit to begin bidding. The auction will commence at 7:30 pm on each auction day.

In addition to the in-person falcon auctions, a secure electronic platform will be launched on the opening day of ADIHEX on 30 August, enabling online falcon auctions and enhancing participation from both local and international bidders. Each falcon will be presented with comprehensive details to ensure the highest levels of transparency.

The ADIHEX organising committee will rigorously inspect and evaluate all participating falcons, verifying their health according to the latest veterinary standards and assessing their technical and professional attributes. This comprehensive process ensures that every falcon meets the highest standards of quality, upholding the integrity of the auction and the heritage it represents.

Strict evaluation criteria have been set by the committee, classifying falcons into Beauty Falcons and Racing Falcons, with each bird assessed for weight, colour, and precise measurements of their wing spans. The falcon auctions at ADIHEX underscore the UAE’s commitment to falcon breeding and environmental stewardship, leveraging advanced scientific methods to promote sustainability and conservation. As a premier platform for falconry, ADIHEX continues to reinforce its reputation as one of the region’s most important cultural and sporting events.

ADIHEX 2025 aims to support and encourage falcon farms in buying, selling, and breeding the best falcons, foster innovation and sustainable practices, while facilitating networking among global experts, exhibitors, and falconry enthusiasts. It serves as a platform for promoting the art of falconry and celebrating the rich cultural heritage it represents, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to advancing falcon breeding and environmental conservation through the adoption of advanced scientific methodologies that support sustainability and heritage preservation.