Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greater Israel Vision”

ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called “Greater Israel Vision,” which reflect expansionist colonial ambitions.

In a statement today, the Council categorically rejects such statements, which represent a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international laws while also disregarding state sovereignty and territorial integrity which in turn undermines efforts to achieve peace, and threatens regional and global security and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and act urgently to counter such violations by halting Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people and rejecting the starvation policies and attempts at forced displacement, whilst also ending the Palestinian people’s suffering that has persisted for over seven decades, and affirming their legitimate right to establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.