Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

DOHA, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, conferred the 'Al Wajbah' Decoration on Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen fraternal relations and cooperation between the two countries, and on the occasion of the end of his tenure as the UAE’s Ambassador to Doha.

During a reception held at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his best wishes for continued success to Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

For his part, the UAE Ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the support and assistance afforded to him, which contributed to the success of his diplomatic mission and the strengthening of the fraternal ties between the two countries.