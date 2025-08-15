EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF inspire UAE Youth to explore green careers

ABU DHABI, 15th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Emirates Nature-WWF, co-founding partners of Connect with Nature, introduced a new Work Experience initiative to prepare UAE youth for future roles in environmental conservation and sustainability.

Hosted at the Plant Genetic Resource Centre – which is managed by EAD and home to a cutting-edge Seed Lab and Herbarium – the Work Experience gave 20 UAE youth the opportunity to take part in national plant conservation efforts.

The experience brought together youth of different ages, backgrounds, and nationalities – including youth of determination – for two immersive cohorts of hands-on learning alongside scientists and experts at the UAE Plant Genetic Resource Centre.

The Work Experience fills an essential space between classroom education and professional pathways – where students apply what they have learned in school to real-conservation work. It serves not just as a stepping stone, but as a springboard toward active participation in the UAE’s sustainability journey.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science & Outreach Management Sector at EAD, said, “Through this Work Experience initiative, we are creating meaningful pathways for youth to discover their passion, build skills, and take ownership of the UAE’s conservation journey. It’s not just about preparing them for future careers – it’s about giving them the opportunity to lead today.”

Arabella Willing, Head of Conservation Outreach and Citizen Science at Emirates Nature–WWF, commented, “The Connect with Nature Work Experience is where curiosity meets action. We’re giving young people the tools to become leaders in conservation – not in the future, but right now. They’re not just learning about biodiversity; they’re helping protect it.”

Mouza Alharrasi, who participated in the Work Experience, commented, "I've learned a lot…Everything is very specific around the native species: we got to work closely with certain (plant study) technologies... I'm grateful for this experience, and it has truly been enriching."

Fatima Hanina, another participant in the Work Experience, commented, “I’m feeling [compelled] to work here more than four days… I’m more curious than before and, also, I realise that this is the type of work I'd like to continue in the future as well. So, this is like the perfect work experience.”

Over the past five years, Connect with Nature has engaged more than 14,000 youth through immersive conservation field trips, citizen science, and leadership opportunities.

