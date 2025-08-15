Athletics Federation approves participation of 12 athletes in Arab Championship in Tunisia

DUBAI, 15th August 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Athletics Federation has approved the participation of 12 male and female athletes in the Arab Junior Championship in Tunisia, which will be held from August 23 to 27.

The list of athletes includes: Salem Youssef Al Maqbali, Abdul Quddus Ahmed, Nasser Mohammed Al Kaabi, Mayed Al Kaabi, Mohammed Adel Al Ali, Salma Haitham Al Marri, Al Yaziya Tareq Abdul Salam, Wedima Haitham Al Marri, Maryam Kareem, Sarah Fahd Abdullah, Samar Saleh, and Shahad Rashid.

The delegation will be headed by Rashid Nasser Al Ali, a member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and also includes Jamila Ali Abdul Rahman as administrator, in addition to coaches Hassan Abdul Jawad (throwing), Hakim Taj El-Din (sprints), Waleed Abdul Latif (pole vault), Mohammed Al Nuwairi (distances), and Isaac Godwin, physiotherapy specialist.

Rashid Nasser Al Ali confirmed that the national team has completed its preparations for the championship through various training camps in Ethiopia, Turkey, and Slovenia, based on the strategic approach for each discipline, in line with technical indicators aimed at enhancing the high competitiveness of the team members.