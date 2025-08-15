'Shamsa' welcomes visitors to Sharjah’s world of joy at Summer Promotions 2025

SHARJAH, 15th August, 2025 (WAM)-- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) have organised a promotional event for Shamsa Entertainment City, one of the highlights of the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025.

Held at Sharjah International Airport, the initiative welcomed inbound travellers and introduced them to the new family-focused attraction at Expo Centre Sharjah. Visitors were greeted by the Sharjah Summer Promotions mascot, Shamsa, who distributed gifts, discount coupons, and free entry tickets.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the event reflected Sharjah’s commitment to offering an integrated shopping and leisure experience for families, enhancing the emirate’s appeal as a year-round tourism destination.

Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, noted that the airport setting provided a strategic opportunity to connect with visitors upon arrival and encourage them to explore the emirate’s latest entertainment offerings.

Shamsa Entertainment City will continue to welcome visitors until 30th August at Expo Centre Sharjah.