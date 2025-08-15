Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stances in support of Palestinian people

CAIRO, 15th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Jordan’s Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Amjad Adaileh, praised the efforts of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support the Palestinian people through urgent relief initiatives.

These include sending hundreds of aircraft and ships loaded with food, medical supplies, and shelter materials, as well as establishing the UAE field hospital in Gaza and dispatching relief convoys through Jordanian territory to the Strip.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) today, Adaileh commended the UAE’s historic and steadfast positions toward the Palestinian people, and its consistent commitment to extending a helping hand to its Arab brothers during the most difficult circumstances. He also praised its cooperation with Jordan and other Arab countries to alleviate Palestinian suffering and strengthen their resilience on their land.

Adaileh highlighted the joint UAE–Jordan humanitarian effort via the Jordanian land bridge and the air drops carried out by both countries to deliver aid. He noted that the UAE and Jordan are working together to transport assistance to the Gaza Strip overland from Jordan, with dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entering daily.

He stressed that the UAE and Jordan will never abandon the Palestinian people, pointing to the presence of both Emirati and Jordanian field hospitals in the Strip to treat Palestinians and provide healthcare. He also noted that both countries are receiving and treating the wounded and injured from Gaza in their hospitals.

Adaileh concluded by emphasising that tangible actions and concrete assistance are the strongest proof of the Arab effort to support the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.