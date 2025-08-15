Sharjah Book Authority lays groundwork for SAC 2026 with strategic visit to Japan

TOKYO, 15th August, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), led by Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, has concluded a visit to Japan.

The trip is part of SBA’s strategy to strengthen the Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC) as a globally recognised platform for collaboration, knowledge transfer, and the growth of the animation industry across the MENA region.

Since its inception in 2023, SAC has become a key event in the MENA animation calendar, offering regional talent and international industry leaders a space for collaboration and development. This visit focused on knowledge transfer and partnerships to enrich Sharjah’s creative ecosystem.

The delegation, including Khoula Al Mujaini, SAC Executive Director; Pietro Pinetti, Artistic Director of SBA; and Moza Al Rand, Head of Events, held meetings with major Japanese animation companies, including Nippon Animation, Oh Production and Toei Animation.

They also engaged with leading manga and book publishers Kodansha and Shogakukan, and entertainment groups such as Kadokawa Corporation and Bandai Namco.

The meetings laid the groundwork for collaboration ahead of SAC 2026, with discussions on developing content for Arab audiences while preserving Japan’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions. The aim is to bring Japanese expertise to Sharjah and foster long-term cultural and creative exchange.

Khoula Al Mujaini said, “This visit to Japan is a critical part of our long-term commitment to SAC. We are building something far beyond an event; our vision is to create a sustainable, vibrant ecosystem for animation in Sharjah and the wider Arab region. By connecting with global leaders in animation, technology, and education, we are bringing world-class expertise to Sharjah and ensuring that SAC continues to evolve as a platform for creative collaboration, cultural exchange, and knowledge transfer.”

The delegation also met with AlphaCode to explore integrating digital storytelling, gamification, and immersive media into SAC’s offerings, enhancing audience experiences with cutting-edge technology.

“Sharjah’s position as a strategic gateway for international creative industries has become increasingly evident in the past decade. With its strong infrastructure, cultural commitment, and growing influence in the MENA region, our emirate offers Japanese media and creative companies an ideal gateway for entering or expanding in the Arab world, and SAC forms a key component of this effort, positioning the city as a vital player in the global creative sector," Al Mujaini added.

The visit also explored educational partnerships with Wacom, a global leader in digital drawing and animation tools and a SAC sponsor.

Discussions included training programmes, workshops, and talent development initiatives to give Sharjah’s young creatives access to world-class resources and expertise, empowering them to contribute to the global animation industry.