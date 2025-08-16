SAVW: fostering community service

SHARJAH, 16th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work (SAVW) instills a spirit of initiative and excellence among school and university students through the "University Student” award for the hghest volunteer articipation" and "Volunteer Knight" award, both of which aim to motivate the younger generation to actively contribute to community service and highlight their role in spreading the culture of volunteering.

The "University Student” award for the highest volunteer participation targets university students aged 17 to 25 who are not employed. Volunteer work completed during the year of participation, totaling more than 100 hours, must be documented on official volunteer platforms.

The "Volunteer Knight” award for the Highest Volunteer Participation" is open to school students over the age of 13, who must be enrolled in a school and have completed at least 100 volunteer hours through opportunities offered in the community.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of SAVW, emphasised that the award seeks to instill a culture of volunteer work among the young generation and support their qualitative contributions in various fields that serve the community.

Al Shamsi noted that volunteering contributes to honing students' skills and fostering a sense of giving and belonging, especially since they represent the future of volunteer work.

She commended the efforts of university students who devote significant time and effort to volunteer work despite their academic commitments. She commended the initiatives of some public and private universities that have adopted volunteer hours as part of their graduation requirements.

Al Shamsi also commended the role of schools in encouraging students to volunteer within the school environment. She explained that the "Volunteer Knight" award aims to instil the values of volunteer work in children, contributing to the formation of their societal personalities and enhancing their skills and knowledge.

She added that the award also organises programmes, lectures, and workshops targeting school students, with the goal of investing their free time in a way that benefits them and the community.