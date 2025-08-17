Backups: A primary defence against cyber threats

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In the face of increasing cyber threats, data backup has emerged as a critical first line of defence. By creating secure copies of data, organisations can mitigate data loss, protect sensitive information, reduce the likelihood of security breaches, and ensure a rapid response to incidents. A reliable backup system is not just a safety measure; it also provides businesses with the readiness needed for regulatory compliance and audits, while guaranteeing the continuity of services for both the public and clients.

The importance of backups is particularly evident in the fight against ransomware, a type of malicious software that encrypts a victim's files and demands a ransom payment to restore access. Without a solid backup strategy, companies are left with a dire choice: pay a hefty ransom or lose their data forever. Studies indicate that organisations lacking an effective backup system can face financial losses of over AED186,000 per cyberattack. This substantial cost can severely impact a company's operations and long-term viability. Conversely, organisations with a robust backup strategy can recover from cyberattacks up to 50% faster, significantly reducing downtime and financial losses.

To raise awareness about these critical risks, the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) launched the "Cyber Pulse" initiative. This year-round campaign features weekly programmes designed to educate both individuals and organizations on how to combat various cyber threats. The initiative's goal is to enhance overall cyber awareness, readiness, resilience, and culture. The first week of the campaign focused on a crucial theme: ""Backing up your data is no longer an option... but a necessity". This slogan underscores that regular backups of sensitive and important files are a fundamental pillar of digital protection, essential for ensuring business continuity and minimizing damage from cyberattacks or technical failures.

The CSC recommends a strict and consistent approach to data backups. Daily backups of operational and customer data are vital for ensuring immediate business continuity, while weekly backups enhance the long-term stability of the digital work environment. A comprehensive backup strategy should be an integral part of any digital protection plan, regardless of an organization's size. Such a strategy ensures that systems can be smoothly and quickly restored after any incident. The council urges all organisations to review their current plans, perform backups periodically, and regularly test their effectiveness to guarantee complete readiness for any emergency.

Ultimately, the core value of backups lies in their ability to enable organisations to restore critical operations and sensitive data on demand. Backups can also be used to detect fraudulent activities and recover lost data efficiently. By maintaining regular backups of information, customer data, and operational data, organisations can ensure their business continues uninterrupted, even when faced with unforeseen threats.