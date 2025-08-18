Ajman Municipality concludes participation in ‘Our Happy Summer 2025’ programme

AJMAN, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman has concluded its participation in the Government of Ajman’s summer programme, “Our Happy Summer 2025,” which attracted 403 participants of different age groups.

The programme ran from 14th July to 14th August and featured a wide range of training and community activities.

The department organised 15 training programmes across Ajman, Masfout and Manama, totalling 180 hours, covering scientific, specialist, media and community fields, in addition to a specialist workshop.

Ibrahim Samra Al Shehhi, Director of the Communication and Society Department and Head of the Department’s programme teams within Our Happy Summer 2025, said that the completion of the programme reflects the success of efforts to instil values of knowledge and creativity among children and youth.

He added, “The department was keen to engage the People of Determination within the programmes, enhancing their communal integration and the development of their capabilities.”

Al Shehhi praised the efforts of the higher committee of the summer programme, chaired by Ahmed Al Raeesi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, for its work in enhancing the skills and talents of young generations and supporting entities and organisations in launching quality initiatives. He also commended the role of partners in ensuring the success of the events.