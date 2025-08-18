Saudi team competes in International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in India

MUMBAI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The Saudi national team for astronomy and space is continuing its participation in the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2025) in Mumbai, India, undertaking a series of scientific tests that form the core of the global competition.

The event, which runs until 21st August, brings together around 300 students from 64 countries, along with more than 140 team leaders and observers from across the world.

This marks Saudi Arabia’s second participation in the Olympiad, following its debut in 2024 when it secured three bronze medals. This year, the Saudi team seeks to further strengthen its scientific and competitive presence on the international stage.