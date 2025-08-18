Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

DUBAI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- In an operation named “Pink Diamond”, Dubai Police successfully thwarted the theft of an exceptionally rare pink diamond worth $25 million and foiled the criminals’ attempt to smuggle it out of the country.

Dubai Police revealed that Operation Pink Diamond led to the arrest of the gang, who had been plotting for over a year to steal the rare diamond, which is certified by a leading gemological institute and has a unique purity rating, with only a 0.01 percent chance of finding another like it.

The criminals’ scheme involved identifying the diamond’s owner (a jeweller) and deceiving him into believing that a wealthy buyer was interested in purchasing it.

To establish credibility, the suspects posed as wealthy individuals by renting luxury cars and arranging meetings at upscale hotels, eventually persuading the merchant to move the diamond out of his secure shop, enabling them to steal it.

Leveraging advanced technologies, Dubai Police CID teams identified the three suspects, all of Asian nationality, tracked their locations, and arrested them—ensuring the diamond was safely recovered before it could be smuggled out of the country in a small refrigerator bound for an Asian destination.

The pink diamond is classified as Fancy Intense and weighs 21.25 carats. It boasts exceptional clarity, symmetry, and polish, with an Excellent rating. Its extraordinary value and rarity made it a prime target, prompting the gang’s elaborate efforts over an extended period.

Dubai Police revealed that the merchant had imported the diamond from a European country to sell in Dubai. The gang had closely monitored its arrival and devised a sophisticated plan to steal it, posing as wealthy intermediaries representing a potential buyer.

The gang scheduled multiple meetings with the merchant, rented high-end cars, and met him at luxurious hotels to convince him of their credibility. They even hired a renowned diamond expert to authenticate the gem, further persuading the merchant of their seriousness.

Eventually, the gang lured the merchant to a villa under the pretext of introducing him to the ‘buyer’. Once the diamond was brought out, they nabbed it and fled.

As soon as the merchant reported the theft, a specialised task force was formed to identify and locate the three suspects, who had initially lived together but separated after the heist and moved to different locations. Dubai Police teams raided these locations simultaneously, apprehended the suspects, and recovered the diamond before it could leave the country.

The pink diamond’s owner described Dubai Police’s swift response as “astonishing,” saying their speed and professionalism gave him immediate confidence the case would be resolved.

After calling 999, he said multiple patrols arrived within minutes, began the investigation, and offered constant reassurance. “To my surprise, the very next morning, they called to say the suspects had been arrested and the diamond recovered,” he said.

Operating in Dubai since 2005, the trader admitted being caught off guard by the scheme and urged others in the industry to follow official safety guidelines set by the emirate.

He added, “Dubai has become a safe global centre for diamond trade. It’s important we uphold the standards that make that possible.”

