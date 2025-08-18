TRENDS, Korea ICT Association sign MoU to strengthen research cooperation

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Information & Communication Technology Industry Association (KICTA), aimed at enhancing research cooperation and exchanging expertise in social, political, and economic studies related to technological transformations.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, TRENDS CEO, and Jang Young Ro, Chairman of KICTA.

The agreement seeks to support original, evidence-based research and utilise its outcomes in serving society and decision-makers. It also aims to broaden the knowledge base and strengthen local and global research partnerships.

Areas of cooperation include conducting joint studies and field surveys, exchanging experts and non-resident researchers, organising scientific events such as conferences, symposia, and workshops, exchanging scientific publications and journals, and co-authoring research reports.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised that this MoU represents a new step in TRENDS’ openness to distinguished international partnerships, which will enhance its contribution to advancing research and serving societal issues.

For his part, Ro affirmed that the agreement forms a solid foundation for strengthening cooperation between the two institutions in the areas of research and development, and opens up avenues for knowledge and expertise exchange between both sides.