SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SHARJAH, 18th August 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has announced the winners of its "Environmental Heroes" competition, which aims to raise environmental awareness among young people. The goal is to inspire kids to adopt responsible practices and behaviours that show care for nature.

This competition invites children aged 7 to 12 to get creative by sharing their ideas on the importance of volunteering for the environment. They achieved this by creating short videos, no longer than 60 seconds, that showcased their talents through acting, storytelling, drawing, or shooting everyday scenes that conveyed an important message.

Many children and young people participated, presenting a diverse range of creative works and initiatives that reflect their passion for environmental issues.

After judging the entries based on creativity, clarity of the message, social impact, and overall quality, the winners were announced. Moza and Maria Ahmed Ali Al Kindi took first place, Issa Abdullah Al Mazmi came in second, and Dhyan Jithin Rajan secured the third spot.

Suad Al Shamsi, the Executive Director of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, recently highlighted the "Environmental Heroes" competition as part of their mission to involve younger generations in important community issues, especially in protecting the environment and conserving natural resources. She believes that teaching these values to kids and teens is essential in building a society that is aware and ready to tackle environmental challenges with responsibility and commitment.

Al Shamsi praised the enthusiastic participation of young people, noting that it reflects a growing awareness of the importance of caring for the environment. She expressed appreciation for all the children who took part, highlighting their creative ideas and initiatives. She also mentioned that the award plans to continue creating similar opportunities in the future, encouraging young people to engage in community service and develop a spirit of volunteering.

The competition was launched last June and invited participants from the UAE to submit high-quality videos suitable for sharing on social media. These videos needed to clearly convey an environmental message and be creatively made while respecting copyright laws. The judges evaluated the entries based on how clear the environmental message was, the creativity of the presentation, the appeal on digital platforms, and the quality of both sound and visuals.