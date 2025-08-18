UAE’s charitable institutions: Building hope through compassion, giving

ABU DHABI, 18th August 2025 (WAM) -- Charitable institutions and societies in the UAE continue to play a pivotal role in advancing humanitarian efforts both locally and globally, embodying the essence of Emirati society and its deeply rooted culture of generosity.

Throughout 2025, these organisations have sustained their humanitarian, developmental, and community-focused initiatives, improving the lives of countless individuals and communities. Their efforts are inspired by the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Dubai Charity Association affirmed that humanitarian work represents a core value and a defining feature of Emirati society, establishing the UAE as a leading global hub for humanitarian action.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ahmed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity Association, said that the Association seeks to maximise its impact and bring happiness to as many beneficiaries as possible inside and outside the UAE.

He highlighted that during the first half of 2025, the Association focused on addressing the essential needs of millions of beneficiaries in 20 countries worldwide, in addition to nationwide efforts across diverse sectors.

Al Suwaidi noted that the Association has built 18 residential complexes and villages, providing safe shelter for thousands of families, alongside the construction of 470 houses for impoverished households to ensure dignified and stable living conditions.

In the field of education, the Association has enhanced infrastructure globally by building 25 new schools, opening doors of knowledge for thousands of students. It also established two vocational training centres to empower youth with essential skills for a better future. Moreover, 361 educational support projects were carried out, providing books, school supplies, and teaching materials for students in need.

The Association further contributed to water security by drilling 3,922 wells across underserved communities and implementing 1,416 water-supply projects in areas facing scarcity, ensuring access to clean and safe water for thousands.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Association carried out a campaign to support underprivileged families. The initiative included the daily distribution of more than 25,000 Iftar meals across various areas of Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to providing food baskets, shopping vouchers, and Eid clothing for children and families in need.

The Association also made significant contributions as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which included the provision of 6,000 food baskets, 6,000 parcels of baby supplies, four water tankers, and a shipment of medicines weighing 12 tonnes.

In the same context, Sharjah Charity International (SCI) continued its humanitarian efforts this year, reflected through a series of development projects and programmes implemented both within the UAE and abroad.

For its part, the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work announced a series of achievements and qualitative programmes it accomplished during the first half of 2025, creating a direct and sustainable impact on the lives of thousands of people within Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

In the same context, the Emirates Charitable Association continued its humanitarian efforts during the current year, reflected through a range of developmental projects and programmes implemented both within the UAE and abroad. The Association implemented 1,451 charitable projects during the first half of 2025.

In Umm Al Qaiwain, Rashid Hamad Al Hamar, Director-General of the Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, confirmed that the charitable and developmental assistance provided by the Foundation during the first quarter of this year exceeded AED18.2 million.