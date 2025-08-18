National Human Rights Institution raises awareness among 'Tadbeer' centre employees

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, organised its sixth awareness workshop for employees of “Tadbeer” domestic worker recruitment centres at the Ministry’s headquarters in Al Ain.

The workshop was led by Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the NHRI, with contributions from Kaltham Al Kaabi from the Media Centre.

The sessions highlighted the NHRI’s mandate and activities, with a particular focus on the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the obligations of employers in safeguarding those rights.

The event saw active participation from attendees, featuring interactive discussions and a Q&A session that emphasised the responsibility of Tadbeer employees in ensuring a fair and dignified working environment for domestic workers.

This initiative forms part of an ongoing series of awareness programmes implemented by the National Human Rights Institution to enhance understanding of domestic workers’ rights among Tadbeer centre employees across the UAE.