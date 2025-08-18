Invest Bank returns to strong profitability in H1 2025

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Invest Bank today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating strong operational performance and continued balance sheet expansion across all key metrics.

The Bank's total assets grew by AED1.2 billion year-on-year (+11%), primarily driven by a robust expansion in the loan portfolio (+AED 1.4 billion, +32%), reflecting initiation of the diversification journey across business segments. Net loans increased by AED1.4 billion (+32%), with performing assets (Stage 1 & 2) now constituting 44% of gross loans (December 2024: 37%). The Bank maintains a strong provision coverage ratio of around 38% across the portfolio, with stage 3 loans being fully covered, consistent with its December 2024 position.

Customer deposits experienced significant growth of AED1.3 billion (+15% YoY), with CASA deposits increasing by AED 141 million (+6%) and term deposits expanding by AED1.2 billion (+18%). Supporting this growth, the Bank launched two innovative deposit products, iPlus and Cashback deposits, alongside enhanced digital banking solutions.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said, "The Bank’s first-half results are a clear reflection of progress. By strengthening our product offering and advancing our strategy, we are building the momentum needed to move forward with confidence and deliver lasting value to our customers and shareholders."

Additionally, Invest Bank strengthened its leadership team by electing Mohamed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi as Vice Chairman. He brings over two decades of distinguished experience in the banking and governmental sectors, with a focus on business development, performance management, growth strategies, compliance, governance, capital reputation enhancement, and client relations. His expertise extends to operations, change management, and stakeholder engagement, positioning him to contribute significantly to Invest Bank's continued growth trajectory.

Commenting on his election, Mohamed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi said: "I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me. At this important stage in Invest Bank’s journey, I look forward to working alongside our leadership team to continue building on this positive momentum and guiding the Bank with strength and responsibility."

In line with its customer-focused strategy and commitment to technological advancement, Invest Bank is currently developing a new mobile banking application designed to enhance customer experience, provide scalable solutions, and support diversification.