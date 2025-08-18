EU imports €4.4 billion of Russian LNG in H1 2025

BRUSSELS, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia worth around €4.48 billion (US$5.2 billion) in the first half of 2025, up from €3.47 billion over the same period last year, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat on Monday.

Overall, the EU imported LNG valued at approximately €26.9 billion during the first six months of 2025. The largest share - around €13.7 billion - came from the United States.

For all of 2024, the US accounted for nearly 45% of the EU's total LNG imports, making it the bloc's largest LNG supplier, the European Commission reported.

Unlike Russian oil and coal, the EU has so far not imposed sanctions on gas due to ongoing dependencies among some member states. LNG and pipeline supplies, including via TurkStream, continue to flow into the bloc.