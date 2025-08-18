Empower signs contract to design new District Cooling Plant in Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has signed a contract to design a new district cooling plant at Dubai Science Park.

The new plant will have a total production capacity of 47,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) and will serve nearly 80 mixed-use buildings in the area.

The project is part of Empower’s expansion strategy to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient district cooling services in key areas of Dubai.

The construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Dubai Science Park is the Middle East’s first free zone, dedicated to the science sector, hosting hundreds of companies and more than 3,000 specialised professionals. It functions as a science community and an interactive hub for entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and multinational corporations engaged in scientific research. The park is also a key destination for fostering business growth within a flexible environment that supports research, creativity, and innovation.

Empower stated that the Dubai Science Park district cooling plant will be built and operated incorporating advanced and award-winning innovative technologies developed by the company. These include the thermal energy storage (TES) systems that significantly reduce peak load pressure on the state power grid, as well as treated sewage effluent (TSE) technology that helps reduce freshwater usage in district cooling operations and conserve natural resources. The plant will also leverage artificial intelligence applications and the latest technological solutions to ensure maximum efficiency and sustainability.

Empower currently holds more than 80% share of Dubai’s district cooling market and is committed to modernising its facilities and developing the district cooling infrastructure to meet rising demand from individuals, institutions, and corporate entities.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Empower is advancing its ambitious expansion plans by building new plants equipped with the latest technologies, under a strategic framework that places sustainability at the core of its operations and emphasises innovation and continuous development. This approach is guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at reducing electricity and water consumption and positioning Dubai as a global hub for the green economy and the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050."

Bin Shafar stated that the new district cooling plant at Dubai Science Park underscores Empower’s commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable cooling services to key communities in Dubai. With a total production capacity of 47,000 RT upon completion, the project will provide reliable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly services to the area’s diverse residential, commercial, and research facilities.

“Empower currently operates 88 district cooling plants across Dubai. This new facility is a significant addition to our capacity and a strategic step that expands the reach of efficient cooling services. It also highlights our vital role in supporting Dubai’s environmental and developmental objectives, while solidifying our position as the world’s largest district cooling services provider,” he concluded.