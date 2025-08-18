Sultan bin Ahmed visits Court of Cassation in Egypt

SHARJAH, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, visited the Court of Cassation in the Arab Republic of Egypt on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed met with Counsellor Assem Abdel Latif Al Saeed, President of the Court of Cassation and President of the Supreme Judicial Council, at the court’s headquarters in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed stressed the importance of the visits he had made to Egyptian judicial institutions, noting that the outcomes were positive and of great benefit. He expressed his aspiration to make use of these outcomes and apply them in a way that supports the strengthening of the judicial system in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Chairman of the Judiciary Council explained that the coming phase will witness continuous visits, in view of the judicial strength possessed by the Arab Republic of Egypt, in order to reinforce cooperation with the Egyptian judiciary and to benefit fully from its longstanding judicial and legal experience. He commended the firm strength and high standing of this sector.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the President of the Court of Cassation and all members of the Council for their cooperation and warm reception, affirming that these steps contribute to consolidating the deep fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt, and support the exchange of expertise in a way that serves common interests.

The President of the Egyptian Court of Cassation welcomed the visit of the Chairman of the Judicial Council and the accompanying delegation, expressing his pride in this visit and the cordiality and appreciation it reflected. He affirmed the Court’s keenness to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates, and Sharjah in particular, in a way that positively impacts the strength of the judicial system in both countries. He further explained that the Court places all its capabilities and expertise at the service of the judicial delegation, wishing them success in fulfilling their noble mission.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed through a visual presentation on the history of the Court of Cassation, its successive presidents, and its efforts in achieving justice and entrenching its principles. He also reviewed a collection of rare historical books preserved in the Court’s library, which reflect its rich judicial heritage.

A number of counsellors and judges at the Court of Cassation provided explanations on the Court’s jurisdictions, its mechanisms of work, and its role in upholding justice and adjudicating appeals, reflecting its status as the highest judicial authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Chairman of the Judicial Council and the President of the Egyptian Court of Cassation exchanged commemorative shields and posed for group photographs.