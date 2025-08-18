Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed welcomes UFC world champion Khamzat Chimaev

ABU DHABI, 18th August, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed world champion Khamzat Chimaev today at Zayed International Airport, following Chimaev’s victory in the UFC 319 main event in Chicago, where he claimed the UFC Middleweight World Title after defeating South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis.

H.H. Sheikh Zayed congratulated Chimaev on his historic achievement and praised his determination, discipline, and world-class performance, which led to his first middleweight world title and extended his undefeated record to 15 wins.

He also emphasised the continued support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, in fostering sports excellence and global competitiveness among Emirati athletes.

Chimaev expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE’s leadership, particularly H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his steadfast support of combat sports and for creating an environment that enables athletes to thrive on the international stage. He also extended heartfelt thanks to H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm welcome and personal congratulations.

Widely regarded as a rising powerhouse in mixed martial arts, the 31-year-old Chimaev continues to impress with his tactical dominance and unbeaten record, positioning himself as a future legend in the sport.